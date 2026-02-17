After "Inadvertent Error", APSC Results for CCE 2024 Published

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Tuesday announced the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024, a day after initially publishing and retracting them due to “inadvertent error”. The results were officially published after completing the interview process and necessary verification. The interviews were held from January 20 to February 9, 2026, in the presence of government-appointed experts.

The new result replaces an earlier notification issued on February 16. The revision was made in accordance with a government order to reserve one post each for the Moran and Matak communities under the OBC/MOBC category in the Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS).

The official release highlighted that the two candidates selected from the Moran community are Amit Kumar Chutia, for ACS, and Rohit Moran for APS, while from the Matak community, Susmita Gogoi for ACS, and Kaberi Dutta for APS, have been selected.

Toppers

In the Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade), a total of 45 posts were filled. The top three rank holders are Nihar Ranjan Deka, Rajnish Sarmah, and Panchali Devi. For the Assam Police Service (Junior Grade), 20 posts were filled. The first three rank holders are Bhaskarjyoti Medhi, Amlan Barua, and Dhritiman Barman.

In the Assam Finance Service (Junior Grade II), 53 posts were recommended. The top three candidates are Ashmina Akhtar, Purbashri Deb, and Himakshi Tamuli. Under the Industries Department, 23 posts of Assistant Manager, Assistant Industries Officer, and Superintendent of Industries were filled. The first three rank holders are Dhrubajyoti Das, Abhay Sharma, and Rimisha Choudhury.

For the post of Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, two candidates were selected, Manasweta Das and Mintu Nath. In the Inspector of Labour category, 10 posts were filled. The top three candidates are Geet Barsha Das, Ankurjyoti Bordoloi, and Nafisa Anjum Hussain.

For the Assam Audit Service (Assistant Audit Officer), 16 posts were recommended. The first three rank holders are Bibaswan Aditya Saikia, Mrigyakshi Bhattacharyya, and Nayanjyoti Barman.

In the Assistant Employment Officer category, 18 posts were filled. The top three candidates are Fazlul Jubaid, Dharitri Borkotoky, and Oleenda Choudhury. The APSC stated that the recommendations were made based on merit, reservation rules, and the preferences given by the candidates.

How To Check Results?

Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website of the commission. Head to the notification section and check for the CCE 2024 results. Click on it and search for your name.

What Happened?

Notably, the earlier results, declared on Monday, were cancelled, and the commission initially cited errors in the result. Later, it was revealed that the published results did not follow a 2023 Assam government order to reserve one seat each in ACS and APS posts for Moran and Matak communities, totalling four reserved seats. Instead, all four seats under that category were erroneously allocated to candidates from the Matak community, leaving out the two Moran candidates.

