Why Did APSC Cancel the Results? Here’s What Happened

The results of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination were announced on Monday afternoon, and successful candidates rejoiced across the state. However, the joy was short-lived as a sudden announcement followed, that the results of the prestigious state examination were cancelled due to certain discrepancies.

The government and the APSC drew massive flak over the handling of one of the state’s most important examination, with certain Opposition parties demanding a proper investigation into the matter. The immediate question that arose was: why was the result cancelled within an hour of its declaration?

The reason has now come to light.

As per a recent government decision, two posts in the APSC examination were reserved for the Moran-Matak community. However, in the published results, no candidate from the Moran community was included in the list. Instead, all four seats under that category were reportedly allocated to candidates from the Matak community, leaving out the two Moran candidates.

Upon discovering the error, the Commission immediately cancelled the result.

In the revised list, two candidates from the Moran community are expected to be included as per the reservation policy. However, two Matak candidates whose names appeared in Monday’s list are likely to be removed.

The APSC is expected to publish the corrected result within the next couple of days.

