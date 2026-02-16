APSC Cancels CCE 2024 Result; Fresh Select List to Follow

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially cancelled the result of the Combined Competitive Examination-2024 due to an inadvertent error in the earlier notification. The original result had been issued via letter No. 460PSC/CON/Exam-37/2024-2025 on February 16, 2026.

The commission stated that after careful examination, the uploaded result was found to contain errors, and hence it has been annulled with immediate effect. A fresh select list will be prepared and uploaded by the commission shortly.

The cancellation notification, signed by the Principal Controller of Examinations of APSC, has been forwarded to key authorities, including the Chairperson and members of the commission, the Secretary and Joint Secretary of APSC, the DIPR Assam for public circulation, and the commission’s website section for immediate updating.

Candidates who had checked the earlier result are advised to await the release of the revised select list and follow updates on the official APSC portal.