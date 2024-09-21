APSC Job 2024: Audit Officer (Local Fund) Recruitment, Apply, Salary, and More

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the recruitment of Audit Officers (Local Fund) under the Centralized Employment Notice 20/2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 53 vacancies, including backlog posts reserved for SC/ST categories. Eligible candidates who are Assistant Audit Officers with a minimum of three years of service can apply online. This is a great opportunity for those looking to advance their careers within the Assam Finance Department. The recruitment process includes a written examination.

APSC Audit Officer Recruitment 2024 Details

Audit Officer (Local Fund)

Pay Scale: ₹22,000 - ₹97,000 (Grade Pay: ₹11,800, Pay Band: PB-3)

No. of Posts: 53

Place of Examination: The written examination will be held at Guwahati.