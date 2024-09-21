APSC Job 2024: Audit Officer (Local Fund) Recruitment, Apply, Salary, and More
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the recruitment of Audit Officers (Local Fund) under the Centralized Employment Notice 20/2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 53 vacancies, including backlog posts reserved for SC/ST categories. Eligible candidates who are Assistant Audit Officers with a minimum of three years of service can apply online. This is a great opportunity for those looking to advance their careers within the Assam Finance Department. The recruitment process includes a written examination.
APSC Audit Officer Recruitment 2024 Details
Audit Officer (Local Fund)
Pay Scale: ₹22,000 - ₹97,000 (Grade Pay: ₹11,800, Pay Band: PB-3)
No. of Posts: 53
Place of Examination: The written examination will be held at Guwahati.
Important Dates for APSC Audit Officer Recruitment 2024
Opening of Online Application: September 25, 2024
Closing of Online Application: October 24, 2024
Last Date for Fee Submission: October 26, 2024
Eligibility Criteria for APSC Audit Officer Recruitment 2024
Citizenship: Applicants must be Indian citizens.
Experience: Candidates must be Assistant Audit Officers under the control of the Director of Audit (Local Fund), Assam, with at least 3 years of service as of January 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: A university degree from a recognized institution is required.
Application Fee
General: ₹297.20 (₹250 fee + ₹40 processing fee + ₹7.20 tax)
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: ₹197.20 (₹150 fee + ₹40 processing fee + ₹7.20 tax)
APSC Audit Officer 2024 Selection Process
The selection process involves a departmental promotion exam with the following subjects:
Exam Pattern for APSC Audit Officer Recruitment
The exam covers a wide range of topics such as accounting, audit regulations, and government rules. Candidates will need to pass each section to qualify for promotion. For more details check official notice.
Important Web Links
Online Application Form: Go to the APSC website and click on the Apply link.
How to Apply for APSC Audit Officer Recruitment 2024?
Visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission.
Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process.
Fill out the application form with valid details, upload documents, and pay the fee.
Submit and take a printout for future reference.
FAQs
What is the last date to apply for APSC Audit Officer Recruitment 2024?
The last date to apply is October 24, 2024.
What is the educational qualification for the Audit Officer post?
Candidates must have a university degree.
What is the selection process for Audit Officer posts?
The selection process includes a departmental promotion exam covering various subjects like bookkeeping, general accounts, and audit regulations.