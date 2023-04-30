APSC CCE Mains Postponed, To Be Held In July

In a major update, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) informed via a notification that the Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) Mains have been postponed and will now be held in the month of July.
This comes after the exams were earlier preponed to be held in the month of June. In a notification dated April 12, the day on which APSC declared the results of its prelims round of examinations, it was mentioned that the Mains exams will be held in June. APSC had said in the notification that the exact dates were to be notified later.
It may be noted that according to the APSC calendar, the CCE Mains were supposed to be held in August and September, however, the commission preponed the dates by two months. The move received backlash from candidates who were waiting to appear in the exam.
And now, APSC has again notified that the CCE Mains exams will be held in July, postponed by a month from June. According to the latest notification, the Mains exam will now be held on July 8, 9 and 10. The change in dates comes after various student organizations including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) had protested the decision to hold the exams in June.
According to the latest APSC notification dated April 29, the examination consisting of six papers will be held in two batches of “forenoon” from 9 am to 12 pm and “afternoon” from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm on the three dates mentioned above.
The notification from APSC read, “It is for information to all concerned candidates that the Combined Competitive (Main Examination, 2022 will be held on 8th, 9th and 10th July, 2023.”
Meanwhile, the examination is set to be held in seven zones across Assam, namely, Silchar, Jorhat, Nagaon, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon and Guwahati, which will be subject to the availability of candidates. A separate notification in this regard will be issued by the APSC soon, the notification mentioned.
“The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission Certificates will be uploaded by 15th June, 2023 and 17th June, 2023 respectively in the Commission's website www.apsc.nic.in. No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates may e-mail their queries regarding list of candidates/e-Admission Certificate to the m id: cceapsc@gmail.com from 15th June, 2023 to 25th June 2023,” the APSC notice further added.