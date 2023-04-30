APSC CCE Mains Postponed, To Be Held In July

It may be noted that according to the APSC calendar, the CCE Mains were supposed to be held in August and September, however, the commission preponed the dates by two months. The move received backlash from candidates who were waiting to appear in the exam.

And now, APSC has again notified that the CCE Mains exams will be held in July, postponed by a month from June. According to the latest notification, the Mains exam will now be held on July 8, 9 and 10. The change in dates comes after various student organizations including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) had protested the decision to hold the exams in June.