SMSS Alleges Irregularities in APSC Prelims Results

Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) on Saturday alleged massive irregularities in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) results for preliminary examination.

The body has alleged that several eligible candidates were deprived of the results and over 100 candidates have demanded to file complaints in connection with the irregularities.

The SMSS has alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is using APSC to fulfill his agenda.

Moreover, they have objected the conduction of main examination for APSC within two months since the declaration of the results.

On April 12, APSC had released the results for the recently held preliminary examinations with over 10,000 candidates clearing to sit in the next round.

The written examination for APSC preliminary round was held on March 26 across Assam with over 74,000 candidates vying for a total of 913 posts.

Meanwhile, it came to the fore that a total of 10,148 candidates had cleared the APSC preliminary round and will be appearing in the mains.

The APSC mains examination will be held in the month of June, 2023. This was informed by APSC Chairman Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury.