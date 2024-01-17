APSC Declares Combined Competitive Exam 2022 Final Results

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Wednesday declared the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2022.
The interview for the Services/Posts of the commission commenced from November 16, 2023, to January 3, 2024. Notably, a total of 2,736 candidates had cleared the mains round and were eligible to appear for the interviews.
The first rank-holder in the Assam Civil Service exam is Rasika Islam of Gauripur. On the other hand, the first rank-holder in the Assam Police Service is Rohi Choudhury of Hojai.
Following are the number of candidates selected in 27 differents posts/services of the APSC:
Assam Civil Service (junior grade) - 86
Assam Police Service (junior grade) - 65
Labour Officer - 3
Superintendent of Taxes - 8
Superintendent of Excise – 1
District Transport Officer – 1
Assam Finance Service - 20
Block Development Officers - 45
Assistant Manager, District Industries Centre - 8
Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies - 6
Co-Operative Education Officer – 1
Administrative Officer Minorities Development Board – 1
Inspector of Taxes – 26
Inspector of Labour – 4
Inspector of Excise – 21
Assistant Employment Officer – 3
Sub-Registrar – 10
Assistant Audit Officer (Assam Audit Service) – 77
Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service) – 415
Guidance Counsellor, Secondary Education – 1
Assistant Research Officer, Minorities Development Board – 1
Research Assistant, Irrigation – 3
Assistant Public Relation Officer, lrrigation – 1
Assistant Research Officer, Irrigation – 1
Registrar, Industrial Tribunal -1
Research Assistant, Transport Survey – 1
Assam Urban Administrative Service (Executive Officer-Jr. Grade-II) - 103
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the APSC CCE 2022 final results through the official website at apsc.nic.in.