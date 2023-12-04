APSC Scam: 3 APS Officers Summoned by CID on Dec 7

The Special Investigation Team's (SIT) of the Assam Police has summoned three officers to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for interrogation into the infamous Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, reports said on Monday.
The three civil servants asked to appear before the CID are APS Faruk Ahmed, APS Dipankar Dutta Lahkar and APS Ashima Kalita, reports said.
According to information, all three officers have been directed to appear before the CID office on December 7.
Faruk Ahmed was the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of South Salmara district and Dipankar Dutta Lahkar was the ASP of Hailakandi district. Both the officers were among the 21 civil servants who were suspended by the Assam Government in connection to the scam on December 1.
Meanwhile, ADCP of the Guwahati Crime Branch, APS Sukanya Das who was arrested for her alleged involvement in the APSC scam earlier today has been sent to 5-day custody of the SIT.
Notably, the Assam Government suspended a total of 21 civil servants in connection to the scam so far. Of these 21 suspended officers, 11 are from the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer and three Assistant Employment Officers.
On November 29, ACS Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das was arrested in Guwahati after a lookout was issued against him after he remained absconding.