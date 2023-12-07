APSC Scam: ACS Rakesh Das Sent to 4-Day SIT Custody

Arrested ACS officer Rakesh Das has been taken into four-day custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police, reports said on Thursday.
Notably, earlier today, Raskesh Das was produced before a special court in Guwahati. Das, an Assistant Employment Officer was arrested in connection to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam on November 29. He was reportedly sent to seven days custody of the SIT earlier.
On the other hand, the five-day SIT custody of ADCP Sukanya Das will end on December 8. Reports said that the officer was interrogated at the CID office in Guwahati today. Sukanya Das was arrested for her alleged involvement in the APSC scam on November 4 and was sent to 5-day custody of the SIT.
Further, the SIT had summoned two APS officers Faruk Ahmed and Ashima Kalita to appear before the CID today for interrogation into the APSC scam. As per sources, Faruk Ahmed and Ashima Kalita were interrogated by SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta. Moreover, the SIT also conducted the medical tests of the two tainted police officers.