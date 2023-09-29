APSC Scam: Assam CM Directs Formation Of SIT To Probe Case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam, reports said.
According to preliminary reports, the committee was constituted after direct orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
As per the directives from the chief minister, the committee has been formed by the director general of police (DGP) of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh will be headed by an Indian Police Service (IPS) level official.
Meanwhile, Advocate Nalin Kohli informed the Gauhati High Court about the development, that is, the constitution of the SIT.
Reports further stated that the Gauhati HC has directed the SIT to submit a report in connection with the matter within six months time.
Moreover, APS officer Surjeet Singh Panesar is likely to not be included in the probing committee, as per sources.