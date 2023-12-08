APSC Scam: Superintendent of Taxes Arrested in Assam's Diphu

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police arrested the Superintendent of Taxes of Karbi Anglong district in connection to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam, reports said on Friday.
The Superintendent of Taxes who was arrested has been identified as Wahida Begum. As per sources, she was nabbed from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax cum Superintendent of Taxes in Karbi Anglong’s Diphu earlier today.
Reportedly, Wahida was a candidate for the APSC exam in 2014. It has been alleged that she was appointed for the job through unfair means by colluding with prime arrested ACS officer Rakesh Das.
According to reports, Wahida will be brought to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati by tonight. It may be mentioned that so far Sukanya Das, Rakesh Das, Shahjahan Sarkar, and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah have been arrested in the scam. Wahida Begum's arrest brings the total number of individuals arrested in the APSC cash-for-job scandal to 5.
Arrested ACS officer Rakesh Das was taken into four-day custody by the SIT on Thursday. Das, an Assistant Employment Officer was arrested in connection to the APSC recruitment scam on November 29. He was reportedly sent to seven-day custody of the SIT earlier.