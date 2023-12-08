APSC Scam: Superintendent of Taxes Arrested in Assam's Diphu

According to reports, Wahida will be brought to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati by tonight. It may be mentioned that so far Sukanya Das, Rakesh Das, Shahjahan Sarkar, and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah have been arrested in the scam. Wahida Begum's arrest brings the total number of individuals arrested in the APSC cash-for-job scandal to 5.