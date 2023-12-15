APSC Scam: Former Principal Controller Nanda Babu Singh Sent to Judicial Custody

Arrested former principal controller of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations Nanda Babu Singh was shifted to judicial custody on Friday.
Singh was detained from his Silchar residence on December 11 in connection to the APSC cash-for-job scam. The SIT of the Assam Police arrested him after he was interrogated for two consecutive days.
He was sent to three-day police custody on December 13. He was produced before the court today after his police custody had come to an end. Reportedly, since the SIT did not seek Singh's custody, he was sent to judicial custody.
On the other hand, Wahida Begum, the Superintendent of Taxes of Karbi Anglong district is under 14-day judicial custody. Begum is also one among those arrested in connection to the recruitment scam from Diphu.
On November 29, Rakesh Das, an Assistant Employment Officer was arrested in connection to the scam.