APSC Scam: Former Principal Controller of Exam Sent to 2-Day Police Custody

Former principal controller of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations Nanda Babu Singh was sent to three-day police custody, reports said on Wednesday.
On the other hand, reports said that the Superintendent of Taxes of Karbi Anglong district Wahida Begum has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Both Nanda Babu Singh and Wahida Begum appeared before the court earlier today after their two-day police custody had ended.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police had arrested Singh on Monday in connection to the infamous APSC cash-for-job scam. Begum is also one among those arrested in connection to the recruitment scam from Diphu.
On November 29, Rakesh Das, an Assistant Employment Officer was arrested in connection to the scam.
Notably, the Assam Government has suspended 21 civil servants so far in connection to the scam. Of these 21 suspended officers, 11 are from the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer and three Assistant Employment Officers.