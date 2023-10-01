APSC Scam: ‘Previous IO Didn’t Send 34 Answer Books to Forensics’ Reveals CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday stated that the previous Investigation Officer (IO) in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination in 2014-15 did not send the answer books of 34 candidates to the forensics.
While speaking to the reporters on the formation of the Special Investigating Team (SIT), CM Sarma said, “I was aware that the previous Investigation Officer did not send answer books of 34 candidates who appeared in the APSC exam in 2014-15 to the forensics as I was not monitoring the investigation into the matter because it was independent so I did not wish to interfere. But when the Hon’ble High Court raised the question, I got the information that he did not send the answer books of these candidates to the forensics. Now, the state government will send these answer books to the forensics.”
The chief minister indicated that action will be taken against those found guilty. He said, “No one is our relative so if they are found guilty, proper action will be taken against them.”
Speaking on the recommendation of the Biplab Sharma Commission, CM Sarma said, “The Biplab Sharma Commission stated that there might be candidates other than the 34 candidates who also secured their job through unfair means. Owing to this reason, the commission suggested removing all the candidates who appeared in the 2014-15 APSC examination from their jobs, however, it is difficult to take such a big decision as among them, there are a few candidates who secured their place through hard work and dedication.”
“If all of them who appeared in the exam in 2014 and 2015 are removed from their jobs, then the government-administration will be crippled as some dedicating officers are likely to lose their jobs in this process. So, the matter has to be considered through discussion,” he added.
He further informed that the government is waiting for the second report from the commission adding that if the same recommendation is stated in the second report, then the government will have to reconsider the matter by making either-or decision.
It may be mentioned that APS Officer Surjeet Singh Panesar was the Investigating Officer in the APSC scam.
Earlier on September 29, a SIT was constituted to probe the APSC recruitment scam. The committee was constituted after direct orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
As per the directives from the chief minister, the committee was formed by the director general of police (DGP) of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh will be headed by an Indian Police Service (IPS) level official.
The committee will be led by ADGP Munna Prasad Gupta comprising Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, two DSP rank officers and two inspectors.
Gauhati High Court has directed the SIT to submit its report within six months.