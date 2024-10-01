Assam Cabinet's Nod To Water Supply For Semiconductor Plant, Power Procurement

The Assam cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 121.36 crore for a scheme to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Testing plant (TSAT) in Jagiroad. State minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that 12.5 million litres of water per day is required for the operational purposes of the plant.
"The construction of the semiconductor plant is underway in full swing at Jagiroad. For this industry, water is a very essential resource. The plant will require 1.5 MLT water every day to operate. For this, we have launched a water supply scheme and the cabinet today made an administrative approval to allot Rs 121.36 crore for this," he said.
The amount allotted will be used for operations and maintenance for 10 years, the Assam cabinet observed. Moreover, the water will be sourced from the Kapili River with the project expected to be complete by July 2025.
Mallabaruah said, "The project will be carried out by Public Health Engineering Department and will cater to both the industrial and residential requirements of the plant.
In another crucial decision to meet the growing demand for electricity in Assam, the cabinet approved procurement of power from the Kalai II Hydro Electric Project by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).
The levelized tariff for procurement of power from the project will be Rs 5.46 per unit, which will be significantly lower than the average rate of power purchase during the fiscal year 2022-23. Under this, 200MW of power will be procured from the hydroelectricity project of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCIL).
"The decision will help in meeting energy requirements as well as aid in fulfilling renewable power purchase obligation," the Assam cabinet observed.