APSC Scam Report Shelved for 3 Years, Now Politically Used: Assam Congress

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has welcomed the report submitted by Biplab Sharma regarding the irregularities in recruitment by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The party has demanded a thorough investigation if appointments were made in violation of norms in 2013-14 and called for punitive action against those involved.

The APCC stated that former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had never politicized the APSC and had ensured a fair and transparent working environment for the commission. This fact, it claimed, is well known to all officials associated with the commission at the time, as well as senior government officers.

Notably, the APCC pointed out the close association between the current Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the then APSC Chairman, Rakesh Paul. Media reports had earlier suggested that candidate lists prepared during that period were recovered from Paul's flat, delaying the investigation. The current government has yet to trace Rakesh Paul's brother, who was allegedly involved in preparing APSC question papers.

The Congress also alleged that nine relatives of BJP MLA Gurujyoti Das, including Leena Das, Nirmali Das, Bhargavmoni Das, Mandeep Das, Dr. Debashish Das, Nareshwar Das, Kalpana Das, Thanuram Das, and Debendra Das, were given jobs through unfair means. Additionally, Bhargavmoni Das was allegedly provided with advance copies of question papers.

The party questioned why the name of former MLA Das, who was reportedly close to Assistant Examination Controller Pabitra Kaibarta, was mysteriously omitted from the report.

The Congress further accused the BJP government of widespread corruption despite its claims of clean governance, asserting that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports have extensively documented these irregularities.

It also criticized BJP state president’s recent endorsement of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s "clean image," calling it laughable.

Notably, the Congress alleged that the report had been shelved for three years and was now being politically utilized with just a year left for the elections. These statements were made in a press release by APCC Media Department Chairman, Bedabrat Borah.

