Congress’ Corrupt Past Exposed? BJP Seeks Action After Explosive APSC Report

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia has accused the Congress of deep-rooted corruption, citing the findings of the Biplab Sharma Commission report on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam.

Addressing a press meet at the State BJP Head Office on Tuesday, Saikia alleged that the Congress regime under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi orchestrated large-scale corruption, depriving deserving candidates of government jobs.

Saikia asserted that the report has revealed shocking details about the involvement of Tarun Gogoi and his son, MP Gaurav Gogoi, in the scam. "Congress denotes Corruption, Corruption denotes Congress," he remarked, labeling Tarun Gogoi as the "Kingpin of Corruption." He questioned why the former CM appointed Rakesh Paul as APSC Chairman and demanded that the Congress issue a White Paper clarifying its stance on the scandal.

Highlighting the impact of the scam on Assam’s youth, Saikia condemned those responsible, calling them "enemies of society." He urged the government to take immediate punitive action and ensure that those involved in the scam face justice. "No one is above the law," he stated, adding that the report has also exposed Gaurav Gogoi, who often speaks about moral values and reforms.

The press meet was attended by BJP leaders including General Secretaries Pallab Lochan Das, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, and Pulak Gohain, Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah, and BJP Assam Pradesh Media Department Convenor Dewan Dhrubajyoti Maral.

