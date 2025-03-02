APSC Scam Returns to Spotlight: Will the Government Act?

The controversy surrounding the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment for 2013-14 has resurfaced, with the activist group Fight Against Injustice of APSC demanding the cancellation of all appointments made through the "tainted" selection process. The renewed demand follows the tabling of the Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee report in the Assam Legislative Assembly on February 17, which exposed large-scale irregularities.

Advertisment

"We were the sufferers of this controversy. What started as an individual struggle in 2014-15 has now grown into a societal movement. The present government has made the report public, and it clearly exposes how flawed the APSC appointment process was," said Manash Pratim Baruah, admin of the activist group.

The organisation has called upon all 126 MLAs in Assam to ensure that fraudulent recruitments are annulled, in line with the committee’s recommendations. Expressing disappointment over the political response, Baruah stated, "Instead of pushing for strict adherence to APSC norms, political parties focused only on a statement made by a broker, Mrigen Saikia, while ignoring the larger scam."

Additionally, the group has urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take decisive action against the fraudulent appointments. Drawing parallels with the 2014 APSC scam, they alleged that officials recruited through fraudulent means were even sent abroad under the pretext of government training.

Further raising concerns over the investigation, the activist group questioned the role of Mukul Saikia, a key investigating officer, accusing him of undermining the judicial commission’s findings. They have also warned of exposing more details of the scam if strict action is not taken by the state government.

With the APSC scam once again under scrutiny, the issue has sparked fresh debates on accountability and political will in tackling corruption within Assam’s bureaucracy.

Also Read: AJP Questions Fairness of APSC Scam Report, Accuses BJP of Political Motives