Assam
APSC Scam: Tainted Officer Mridul Hazarika Suspended
The tainted officer has been identified as Mridul Hazarika, sources said.
In a significant development in the APSC recruitment scam, the Assam Government suspended another tainted officer on Sunday.
The tainted officer has been identified as Mridul Hazarika, sources said.
In April, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police raided the office of the APSC and collected documents related to CCE (Mains) 2013 and 2014.
They also summoned 2013 batch officer Hazarika to appear before them on April 4.
Sources informed that several anomalies regarding the APSC examination came to light following the SIT investigations. Mridul Hazarika was employed in the Directorate of Employment and Technical Training.