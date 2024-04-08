APSC Scam: SIT Probing Case Summons 30 Exam Inspectors

The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the APSC recruitment scam on Monday summoned 30 examination inspectors to take their statements.
The recruitment scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) pertains to the CCE 2013 exams in which massive anomalies surfaced. The SIT was formed to look into the case after retired Justice BK Sarma commission report was filed in the matter.
According to the information at hand, five out of the 30 summoned inspectors reached the office of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) at the time of filing this report.
Those who appeared today were Bipul Gogoi, Abhijit Bora, Bhupendra Talukdar, Anjan Sharma, and Jyotiraj Pathak. As per reports, they will be asked to check the disputed answer sheets.
The Government of Assam in January this year submitted an affidavit to the Gauhati High Court regarding the massive APSC scam.
According to the affidavit submitted to the court, as many as five officials, who had gained recruitment through unfair means, have been arrested so far.
Moreover, another 25 officials of the tainted batch have been suspended in connection with the case. In addition, a further 42 officials will have to face departmental inquiry.
The above measures were taken based on the suggestions of the one-man Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma commission report, according to the affidavit.
The officials who had come through the CCE 2013-14 batch were under intense scrutiny after it came to the fore that many officials gained recruitment through unfair means.