APW President Files Rs. 1 Cr Defamation Case against Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi was the CJI who passed the judgment of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid.
Former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi | FILE
Pratidin Bureau

Assam Public Works (APW) president Abhijeet Sharma has filed a Rs.1 crore defamation case against the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, reports emerged on Thursday.

Sharma, who had been vocal against a massive fraud in the name of family tree verification in National Register of Citizens (NRC) Assam, also filed a petition to ban Gogoi’s book ‘Justice for the Judge: An Autobiography’ alleging that it contains many offensive things, sources informed.

It may be mentioned that earlier Ranjan Gogoi had been named in the massive NRC scam for causing obstructions during the investigation in the scam.

The former state coordinator for NRC in Assam, Hitesh Dev Sarma, alleged that he had caused obstructions during his appointment as the state coordinator.

Hitesh Dev Sarma was appointed as the new State coordinator of Assam NRC after the transfer of Prateek Hajela, who is currently facing a case in the Kamrup (Metro) chief judicial magistrate’s court.

