Former Assam NRC Coordinator Names Ranjan Gogoi In Massive Scam

The former state coordinator for National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Hitesh Dev Sarma on Tuesday alleged obstruction to the investigation into the massive scam in NRC.

According to reports, the former NRC state coordinator has leveled the allegations against former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Ranjan Gogoi.

Dev Sarma alleged that Gogoi had caused obstructions during his appointment as the state coordinator for NRC in Assam.

It may be noted that after the transfer of Prateek Hajela, the Assam government appointed Hitesh Dev Sarma as the new State coordinator of Assam NRC. Many bureaucrats were said to be unwilling to take the post at the time.