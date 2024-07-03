APW Queries Ranjan Gogoi's Timing of Hajela's Transfer Ahead of Final NRC Publication

In a contentious statement, Aabhijeet Sharma, representing Assam Public Works (APW), has criticized the handling of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process. Sharma asserts that the final NRC has not been published as widely believed, but rather only the Draft NRC and a Supplementary list of Inclusion and Exclusion have been released. He accuses former State Coordinator Prateek Hajela of overstepping his authority by labeling the Supplementary list as final, contrary to the Supreme Court's directive.