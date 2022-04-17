APYC Prez Angkita Dutta Terms Ripun Bora as 'Pervert'

Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Ankita Dutta has termed former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha member, Ripun Bora, as a “pervert”.
Soon after Bora resigned from the Congress party, Dutta attacked Ripun Bora saying that he is an “opportunist, good for nothing, pervert”.
“What a good day for Assam Congress. An opportunist, good for nothing, PERVERT is gone. Tata Bye Bye,” Dutta said in a tweet.
In another tweet, the Youth Congress leader asserted that Bora was responsible for the party’s poor performance in upper Assam in Assembly elections.
Dutta also alleged that many woman leaders in the party became inactive or defected because of him.
“Sooo many good women became inactive or left because of this pervert. So many kura kachra women found a solid place because of this pervert,” she wrote.
Earlier today, Bora had resigned from the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Bora cited the infighting in the Congress party as the reason for his resignation. He said that there has been “continuous inner fight by a section of senior most leaders of Assam PCC”.
Bora also alleged that a section of “senior-most leaders of Assam PCC have been maintaining a secret understanding with the BJP government mainly with the Chief Minister.”
Bora is the third top Congress leader from the Northeast to switch to TMC after Susmita Dev and Mukul Sangma.
