APYC Prez Angkita Dutta Terms Ripun Bora as 'Pervert'

Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Ankita Dutta has termed former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha member, Ripun Bora, as a “pervert”.

