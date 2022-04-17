Assam Cong Leader Ripun Bora Resigns From Party, Joins TMC

In a major development, former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha member, Ripun Bora, has resigned from the party on Sunday and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Bora cited the infighting in the Congress party as the reason for his resignation. He said that there has been “continuous inner fight by a section of senior most leaders of Assam PCC”.
In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bora said that the BJP has been successful in maintaining ground in the state as some leaders of the Congress are fighting for their own vested interest.
“The manner in which communal and decisive forces are growing across the country under BJP's rule is a serious threat to the democracy, constitution, secularism and economy of our country,” Bora said.
“But instead of fighting unitedly and aggressively to prevent BJP at this critical juncture,, the leaders of the grand old Congress are fighting among themselves for their vested interests,” he added.
Further, Bora also alleged that a section of “senior-most leaders of Assam PCC have been maintaining a secret understanding with the BJP government mainly with the Chief Minister.”
It may be mentioned that Bora’s resignation comes following his defeat in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.
Bora, a former state minister, is undeniably a big name in Assam politics. Last year after the Congress lost in the state assembly elections, Bora had resigned from the post of party president taking moral responsibility.
Meanwhile, the TMC in a tweet wrote, ““Delighted to welcome Shri @ripunbora, Former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister of Education in Assam, former Rajya Sabha MP & former President of Assam Pradesh Congress committee! He joined us today in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc."
Bora is the third top Congress leader from the Northeast to switch to TMC after Susmita Dev and Mukul Sangma.
