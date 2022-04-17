Assam Cong Leader Ripun Bora Resigns From Party, Joins TMC

In a major development, former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha member, Ripun Bora, has resigned from the party on Sunday and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Bora cited the infighting in the Congress party as the reason for his resignation. He said that there has been “continuous inner fight by a section of senior most leaders of Assam PCC”.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bora said that the BJP has been successful in maintaining ground in the state as some leaders of the Congress are fighting for their own vested interest.

“The manner in which communal and decisive forces are growing across the country under BJP's rule is a serious threat to the democracy, constitution, secularism and economy of our country,” Bora said.

“But instead of fighting unitedly and aggressively to prevent BJP at this critical juncture,, the leaders of the grand old Congress are fighting among themselves for their vested interests,” he added.

Further, Bora also alleged that a section of “senior-most leaders of Assam PCC have been maintaining a secret understanding with the BJP government mainly with the Chief Minister.”