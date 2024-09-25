Architects Unite In Kaziranga for AAA Conclave 2024: A Focus on Sustainability

The Association of Architects Assam (AAA) is set to host the AAA Conclave 2024 from September 27-29 in Kaziranga. This significant gathering will bring together architects, industry leaders, and influential thinkers under the theme "Integrating Nature in Sustainable Architecture."
The event aims to address the pressing need for environmentally conscious design in the architectural field.
Professor Ar Abhay Purohit, President of the Council of Architecture (COA), will serve as the Guest of Honour. The conclave will feature prominent speakers, including:
Prof. Ar. Anne Feenstra, laureate of the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture 2012
Ar. Charanjit Singh Shah, an innovator in sustainable urban infrastructure
Ar. Chitra Biswanath, a leading voice among Indian women architects
Utpal Sharma, Director at the Institute of Architecture, Nirma University
The conclave will include exclusive presentations by Creative Group, discussions on sustainability and architectural sensibilities, and a special contribution to the Kaziranga National Park authority. Additionally, there will be the release of the Conclave Journal and an exhibition featuring products and information from event partners.
Ar Pankaj Phuka, General Secretary of AAA, expressed pride in hosting this event in Northeast India, highlighting the importance of showcasing architects' contributions to the region and the urgent need for sustainable development.
He stated, "We are proud to host this event in Northeast India, showcasing architects' contributions to the region and beyond. Our themes reflect the urgent need for sustainable development and lifestyles and also design a greener future. We are expecting a constructive and informative outcome from the conclave, strengthening professional and personal bonds among architects. Over 150 architects from across India will participate in the conclave.”