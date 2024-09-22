Kaziranga Celebrates World Rhino Day with Training for Safari Drivers, Mahouts

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve celebrated World Rhino Day with a series of events aimed at raising public awareness and engaging the community in rhino conservation efforts.
The celebration highlighted the vital role the one-horned rhino plays in Assam’s biodiversity, with several outreach activities designed to foster a deeper understanding of its protection.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion with a post on X, reaffirming India's commitment to conserving rhinos—one of the planet's most iconic species.
He praised those who have dedicated years to the conservation of the species, particularly in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, home to a large population of one-horned rhinos. Modi also recalled his visit to Kaziranga, encouraging others to explore the park and experience its natural beauty.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a social media post, described rhinos as the "pride and crown jewel" of Assam's rich biodiversity.
Sarma outlined several key initiatives his government has undertaken to protect the species, expand their habitat, and ensure their long-term safety since assuming office.
The event at Kaziranga’s Kohora Convention Centre featured a variety of activities, including a Rhino Tableau Rally, a Conservation Rally, and a Jungle Safari Skill Upgradation Training session.
In addition, Axis Bank launched the unique salary account scheme, ‘Project Van Rakshak,’ offering health insurance benefits to forest frontline workers.
The central function was presided over by Chief Guests Shri Atul Bora, Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Government of Assam; Shri Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Transport, Science Technology & Climate Change; and Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament for the Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency.
The Rhino Tableau Rally, which aimed to raise awareness about rhino conservation, saw enthusiastic participation from local communities, gypsy safari associations, forest staff, NGOs, and wildlife enthusiasts.
A training program funded by the Assam Skill Development Mission provided refresher courses to around 700 gypsy safari drivers and mahouts on visitor safety and enhancing tourist experiences.
The training emphasized improving wildlife interpretation and visitor interaction, fostering a deeper connection between tourists and conservation efforts. The first two batches of trainees were awarded certificates, uniforms, badges, and ID cards during the event.
Additionally, two books showcasing Assam’s biodiversity were released: "Birds of Assam," a guidebook by veteran author and naturalist Mrs. Santa Sarma, and "A Handbook on Common Freshwater Fishes of Assam," a joint publication by the Assam State Wetland Authority and the Indo-German Bilateral Cooperation Project.
The day’s celebrations reflected a strong commitment to preserving Assam’s natural heritage and protecting its iconic one-horned rhinos for future generations.