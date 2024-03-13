Are Assam Police's Preparations Sufficient? DGP GP Singh Outlines Comprehensive Strategy

“As part of the preparation phase, Assam Police investigated many major law-and-order incidents, including riots at Nehru Stadium in April 2006 and street unrest following bomb bombings in 2006-2008. Other incidents, such as the violence during a rally in Beltola and the self-immolation in front of the Assam Secretariat in 2014, and the December 2019 violence, leading to widespread destruction of property and deaths and injuries to a large number of people, including policemen/women in its wake, have also shaped the state's approach to law and order maintenance. Despite these challenges, proactive planning and execution have ensured that Assam, especially Guwahati, has remained free of street violence for several years. As the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force (HoPF) of Assam Police, I urge the people of Assam to resolve issues through peaceful and constitutional means rather than resorting to street violence. Under strong leadership, Team Assam is committed to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of its citizens,” added the DGP in his post.