Are Assam Police's Preparations Sufficient? DGP GP Singh Outlines Comprehensive Strategy

In recent days, there has been a widespread discussion regarding the preparations made by Assam Police to maintain law and order in the state. While many have commended the efforts, others have raised questions about the intensity and scale of these preparations.
Reacting to this Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said the fundamental principle guiding law and order maintenance is the belief that the quantum of force used by security forces is inversely proportional to the quantum of force deployed. In simpler terms, deploying a larger body of well-prepared, well-meaning force reduces the likelihood of force being used to maintain law and order, and vice versa, he explained.
“The law and order plan, including the deployment of quality and quantity of force, is directly influenced by various factors such as past incidents, the strength or weakness of protest leaders, available intelligence inputs, and historical violence in the region,” the DGP posted on ‘X’.
He also highlighted how the Gateway to the Northeast ‘Guwahati’, in particular, had witnessed episodes of violence over the past few decades, with some individuals who have led violent protests in the past are still active.
“As part of the preparation phase, Assam Police investigated many major law-and-order incidents, including riots at Nehru Stadium in April 2006 and street unrest following bomb bombings in 2006-2008. Other incidents, such as the violence during a rally in Beltola and the self-immolation in front of the Assam Secretariat in 2014, and the December 2019 violence, leading to widespread destruction of property and deaths and injuries to a large number of people, including policemen/women in its wake, have also shaped the state's approach to law and order maintenance. Despite these challenges, proactive planning and execution have ensured that Assam, especially Guwahati, has remained free of street violence for several years. As the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force (HoPF) of Assam Police, I urge the people of Assam to resolve issues through peaceful and constitutional means rather than resorting to street violence. Under strong leadership, Team Assam is committed to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of its citizens,” added the DGP in his post.
The DGP who assumed office in January 2023 further took the responsibility for the actions of every policeman, ensuring that legitimate actions are taken while mala fide actions are handled according to rules and procedures.
“I request the residents of Assam to cooperate with Assam Police in facing any minimal disruptions that may occur in daily life, as this is crucial for ensuring the safety of life and property in the state. Assam Police remains dedicated to serving the people of Assam and safeguarding their well-being,” the DGP added further in the post.