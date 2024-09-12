Eviction Drive Chaos in Sonapur: Assam CM Blames Congress for Escalated Violence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported on Thursday that the eviction drive in Sonapur Tribal Belt and Block had initially proceeded peacefully, with encroachers returning to their original homes in Darrang and Morigaon districts.
However, tensions escalated after the Congress party criticized the drive, resulting in protests and unrest in the area.
“Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia began criticizing the drive early this morning, which led to a section of people becoming furious,” CM Sarma said.
“Moreover, let me remind the Congress party that the tribal belts and blocks in the state was introduced by them. Now, today they voiced against the drive and the people got furious and attacked our police personnel including Circle Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Sonapur police station OC and got them injured. Police had to retaliate following which two people died and seven people and 22 police personnel were injured in the incident.”
The Chief Minister affirmed that the eviction drive will continue on government lands, stating, “Whoever has settled in Miyadi Patta lands will be given notice to leave the place.”
He also warned that such incidents near Guwahati city could indicate more severe occurrences in the future.