Are Fake Doctors Swarming In Assam? Arrests From Across The State Raise Alarm

Assam’s health sector is under scrutiny after multiple cases of fraudulent medical practitioners surfaced across the state. In Kokrajhar, police arrested Anisur Rahman, who allegedly posed as a qualified MBBSdoctor despite holding a degree only in homeopathy. Rahman, originally from a village in Bongaigaon district, reportedly presented a fake MBBS certificate and joined the National Mobile Medical Unit on September 1.

In connection with the incident, the Kokrajhar Police Station has registered a case numbered 216/25 under Sections 319(2), 316(2), 336(2), 125, and 271 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Silchar police apprehended two other fraudulent medical practitioners from the India Club Point area. The accused, Kamrul Islam and Tinku Mazumder, allegedly posed as dentists. The arrests followed a complaint filed by the Indian Dental Association. SP Numal Mahatta confirmed that the police investigation is ongoing.

Another case in Silchar involved Pankaj Choudhury, arrested from a private hospital in the Ghungoor district. Choudhury reportedly obtained a fake medical certificate from a hospital in Kazakhstan, along with another forged MD certificate. Police are actively investigating the matter.

In Chairaideo district, Abhishek Shah, who was appointed at Naharhabi tea estate hospital and practiced privately at multiple pharmacies in Lakwa, was also identified as a fake doctor. The arrest followed a complaint from the Anti-Quackery and Vigilance Officer of the Assam Council of Medical Registration. Shah is currently being questioned by Lakwa police.

These incidents highlight a growing concern over the infiltration of fake medical practitioners in Assam, putting patients’ health and safety at risk. Authorities have urged the public to verify credentials of medical professionals and report suspicious practices immediately.