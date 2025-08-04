Assam: Fake Doctor Arrested During Surgery at Prominent Silchar Hospital

In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage across Silchar, a fake doctor was caught red-handed by Cachar Police while performing a cesarean section surgery at a prominent hospital in the city. The accused has been identified as Pulak Malakar, a resident of Badarpurghat in Sribhumi district, who had allegedly been posing as a gynaecologist without any valid medical qualifications.

According to police sources, Malakar had been fraudulently practicing for an extended period at the well-known Shiva Sundari Nari Shiksha Sevashram Hospital in Silchar. Posing as a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology, he reportedly conducted several surgeries on pregnant women, including multiple deliveries via cesarean section — putting countless lives at risk.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Cachar Police conducted a surprise raid at the hospital on Sunday. During the operation, Malakar was apprehended on the spot while performing surgery on a pregnant woman. The police have since launched a detailed investigation into the matter and have begun questioning the hospital authorities to ascertain how such a serious breach went undetected for so long.

The arrest of the fake doctor has sent shockwaves through Silchar, with residents expressing deep concern over the apparent lapses in hospital oversight. Many fear that the incident may be part of a larger network operating within the city’s healthcare system.

“How can a man with no qualifications carry out surgeries in a reputable hospital like Shib Sundari? This suggests a bigger nexus at play,” remarked a concerned local.

Meanwhile, the district police officials have assured that the investigation will be thorough and that all those involved in enabling such fraudulent medical practices will be brought to justice.

