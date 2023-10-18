32 Cattle Heads Rescued From 3 Cars In Assam's Nagaon

As many as 32 cattle heads were recovered from three cars in Assam's Nagaon district, officials informed on Wednesday. During the bust, one person was arrested by the police on charges of stealing the cattle.
A police team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kaliabor Rupjyoti Dutta carried out an operation against cattle theft in Nagaon's Kaliabor on Tuesday night.
A senior Nagaon Police official said, "The police team recovered 32 stolen cattle from three vehicles. Three vehicles have been seized and the main accused arrested."
Further investigations in connection with the matter are underway.
It may be noted that Guwahati Police had earlier in September in an operation against illegal cattle smuggling, rescued 24 cattle heads from a truck in the Sonapur area on the outskirts of the city.
A team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) officials from the Sonapur Police Station had intercepted a truck based on specific inputs from informants.
The truck bearing registration numbers AS 02 CC 9904 was intercepted at the Digaru area under the Sonapur Police Station while it was trying to smuggle carrle into Meghalaya.
Prior to that, 36 cattle were rescued from a truck in an operation carried out on August 3 in the East Guwahati district. Two people were also arrested in that case.