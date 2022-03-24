Armed Miscreants Rob SBI Bank Employee In Assam's Kaliabor

Four armed miscreants have robbed a man working as an operator at Baruahwati State Bank of India’s ‘Customer Service Point’ in Nagaon district's Kaliabor in Assam on Wednesday.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Sanjay Mandal, was heading towards the Customer Service Centre when motorcycle-borne miscreants held Sanjay on gunpoint and snatched away his bag which contained cash and other valuable documents of bank customers.

Soon after the incident, the victim apprised the matter at Kaliabor police station and a case was registered. Further investigation is on.

Last month, a group of dacoits allegedly slit the throat of a person after robbing him of cash and mobile in Guwahati’s Noonmati area.

The victim was identified as Kishore Kalita, an employee of the Railway department. He had sustained major injuries.

