Assam: Wild Buffalo Slaughtered For Meat In Biswanath

A wild buffalo was allegedly killed by a group of men which strayed from Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

As per reports, the men had slaughtered the buffalo for consumption. This came to the notice of the Biswanath Wildlife Division and accordingly launched an operation with the police nab the culprits.

A man, identified as Rahmat Ali, was arrested from Balidubi area during the operation. The team also recovered the body and skin of the wild buffalo from his possession.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the buffalo was accidently hit by a tractor, after which it was slaughtered for consumption.

Meanwhile, the prime accused of the incident, Hazmat Ali, is still at large.

The tractor used in the incident was seized and an operation to nab the others involved are on.

Also Read: Former Chief Justice Of India RC Lahoti Dead