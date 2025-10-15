Armed Poacher Neutralised in Kaziranga National Park; Search for Accomplices Underway

In a significant anti-poaching operation, a suspected armed poacher was neutralised early Wednesday morning in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, while search operations continue for his accomplices.

According to park authorities, all anti-poaching camps had been alerted following intelligence inputs about the movement of armed poachers, and exit routes from the park were cordoned off.

"Around 2:50 AM on Wednesday, the river patrolling team of Burapahar Range spotted an unusual light in the Maite Tapu area. Upon investigation, the team observed a group of armed poachers. When asked to stop and identify themselves, the poachers reportedly opened fire on the team, who returned fire in self-defense. Reinforcements from the park headquarters later joined the operation, and a thorough search revealed that one poacher had been neutralised during the exchange," said the park authorities in a statement.

Authorities further informed that the patrolling team recovered a suspected .303 rifle and a handbag from the scene. The park administration confirmed that combing operations are ongoing to track down the remaining poachers.

