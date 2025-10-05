Kaziranga’s Elephant Kuwari Gives Birth to a Female Calf Named ‘Mayabini’

In a heartwarming development on the occasion of World Animal Day, Kuwari — a beloved elephant of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve — has given birth to a healthy female calf.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the joyous news on social media, announcing that the newborn has been affectionately named “Mayabini”, symbolizing new life, hope, and harmony in the wild.

This uplifting moment comes shortly after the tragic and mysterious demise of Assam’s beloved son, Zubeen Garg, whose deep love for nature and animals had always inspired many across the state. The birth of Mayabini stands as a poignant reminder of renewal and continuity — a symbol of life’s enduring spirit in the heart of the wild.

