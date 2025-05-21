Armed Suspect Neutralised in Kaziranga Anti-Poaching Operation; Search On for Accomplices

Based on intelligence inputs about the movement of armed poachers inside the Agaratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, all anti-poaching camps and Commando Action Groups were activated early Wednesday morning to launch a coordinated search operation and seal all possible exit routes.

Advertisment

At around 12:45 PM, one armed suspect was neutralised during a standoff near the Duramari Anti-Poaching Camp. Search and combing operations are currently underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices.

Police and civil magistrate teams are closely coordinating with the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, and other forest officials as per established protocol.

Also Read: Kaziranga Roars with Record Tourist Footfall, Rises to India’s Top 3 Most Visited Parks