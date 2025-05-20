Kaziranga Roars with Record Tourist Footfall, Rises to India’s Top 3 Most Visited Parks

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has roared its way into the record books. Between October 1, 2024 and May 18, 2025, the UNESCO World Heritage Site welcomed a staggering 4.43 lakh visitors, registering a 35% surge in tourist footfall compared to the previous year. This has propelled Kaziranga into the ranks of the top three most visited national parks in India.
Alongside this record turnout, the park generated a remarkable ₹11 crore in tourism revenue—another all-time high that reflects its growing stature as a global eco-tourism hotspot.
Adding to the buzz, international tourist numbers soared by 25%, with 18,463 foreign visitors drawn to Kaziranga’s unique biodiversity, conservation success stories, and breathtaking terrain.
A Perfect Storm of Success
A blend of innovation, strategic promotion, and ecological richness has contributed to Kaziranga’s stellar year:
-
Diversified Tourism Activities:
Kaziranga has evolved beyond traditional safaris to offer birdwatching, trekking, dolphin viewing, cycling trails, boat tours, and nature walks—broadening its appeal to both adventure seekers and families.
-
Infrastructure Overhaul:
Improved road connectivity, eco-lodges, and tourist facilities have boosted visitor comfort. Under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kaziranga has gained global recognition, with the New York Times listing it among top “must-visit” destinations. The government has also incentivized electric safari vehicles, reinforcing its eco-tourism focus.
-
High-Profile Global Visibility:
The park’s profile received a major boost with visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and 60+ foreign Heads of Mission during the “Advantage Assam 2.0” event in February 2025.
-
Aggressive Promotion and International Events:
Government-backed campaigns and events like the International Tourism Mart (Nov 26–29, 2024) have firmly positioned Kaziranga on the global wildlife tourism map.
-
Wildlife Conservation Wins:
Kaziranga remains a model for conservation, especially for the iconic One-Horned Rhinoceros. According to the latest census:
-
2,613 Greater One-Horned Rhinos
-
104 Bengal Tigers
-
1,228 Asian Elephants (projected for 2024)
-
2,565 Wild Water Buffalos
-
1,129 Eastern Swamp Deer
These “Big Five” species, along with diverse birdlife and rich wetland ecosystems, continue to attract wildlife enthusiasts from around the world.
-
-
Community-Centric Eco-Tourism:
Local communities are reaping the benefits of the tourism boom. Initiatives like cycling tours in Laokhowa, boat safaris on the Brahmaputra, and specialized birding trails in buffer zones have enhanced tourist engagement. Eco-shops managed by the Kaziranga Staff Welfare Society have provided markets for souvenirs and products crafted by local Eco Development Committees.
-
Natural Splendor and Seasonal Magic:
Spanning 1,300 sq km across four districts, Kaziranga is a seasonal paradise. Post-monsoon greenery and optimal wildlife visibility between October and May create the perfect setting for visitors.
By the Numbers: Tourist Influx Over the Years
|Financial Year
|Indian Visitors
|Foreign Visitors
|Total Visitors
|2014–15
|1,24,936
|7,994
|1,32,930
|2020–21
|1,81,812
|479
|1,82,291
|2023–24
|3,13,488
|14,817
|3,28,305
|2024–25 (till May 18)
|4,25,173
|18,463
|4,43,636
As Kaziranga continues to strike a fine balance between conservation and tourism, its rising popularity reflects not just in visitor numbers but also in the ₹11 crore revenue milestone—a testament to its growing global appeal and economic significance for Assam.
With momentum on its side, Kaziranga stands tall—a crown jewel of India’s natural heritage and a glowing beacon of sustainable tourism.
