Arms and Ammunition from NDFB Days Recovered by Assam Police in Sonitpur

In a significant arms recovery operation, the Assam Police discovered a cache of weapons and explosives in the early hours of Monday at Village Bilasiguri-Batasipur, under Dhekiajuli Police Station in Sonitpur district.
The recovered items include five hand grenades of Chinese origin, five handmade grenades, a pistol, a revolver, and five detonators. Assam Director General of Police GP Singh made the announcement on his official ‘X’ handle, sharing the details of the operation.
DGP Singh further stated that the recovered arms and ammunition were believed to have been buried during the days of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).
It's worth noting that the Bodo Security Force (BdSF), led by Ranjan Daimary, was established on October 3, 1986. The group was later renamed the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on November 25, 1994.
The outfit, since May 2005, is under a ceasefire agreement with the Assam and Union Government.