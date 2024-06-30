Bongaigaon Murder: Gaon Panchayat Secretary's Wife, Ex-NDFB Cadres Hatch Plot

Addressing a press conference right after arresting the culprits involved in the incident, Mohan Lal Meena said, “Our teams had launched extensive operations earlier in the day. After a technical analysis and human intelligence, we concluded that the Gaon Panchayat Secretary’s murder was planned by Nilima Kachari, his wife, along with Binima Kachari, her sister. They offered Rs 2 lakh cash to their nephew Manoj Kumar Basumatary alias Munition, to execute the plan. Nukul Ishwari, Jotish Daimary, Sagra Narzary, and Junel Daimary were associates in the killing. They all are former NDFB cadres. ”

“The murder was executed on June 26, 2024. The weapons were brought from Dimapur by Junel Daimary, a resident of Guwahati. A 7.65 mm pistol was used to kill Chandrakanta Das. The weapon was kept in Sagra Narzary’s house in Kokrajhar a day before the murder. After the execution, the weapon was shifted to a hideout in Kokrajhar. Following the crime, all the accused moved to their respective places. However, our team has been able to arrest all the accused from different locations,” Mohan Lal Meena added.