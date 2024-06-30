Bongaigaon Murder: Gaon Panchayat Secretary's Wife, Ex-NDFB Cadres Hatch Plot

The murder of the Gaon Panchayat Secretary in Assam’s Bongaigaon was hatched by the wife of the deceased and her sister, the police said on Sunday.
Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police, Mohan Lal Meena confirmed that the murder conspiracy of Chandrakanta Das, the Gaon Panchayat Secretary of Chipansila village in Bongaigaon who was killed in broad daylight on June 26 (Wednesday) was planned by his wife Nilima Kachari and her sister Binima Kachari.
The two sisters were helped by five other individuals who are former cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), said the SP.
Apart from Nilima Kachari and Binima Kachari, the other criminals who have been arrested in connection to the case are Jotish Daimary (44), a resident of Udalguri; Nukul Ishwari (35), a resident of Amguri in Chirang; Sagra Narzary (25) a resident of Kokrajhar; Manoj Kumar Basumatary alias Munition alias Mupur, a resident of Goalpara; Junel Daimary (50) a resident of Guwahati.
Addressing a press conference right after arresting the culprits involved in the incident, Mohan Lal Meena said, “Our teams had launched extensive operations earlier in the day. After a technical analysis and human intelligence, we concluded that the Gaon Panchayat Secretary’s murder was planned by Nilima Kachari, his wife, along with Binima Kachari, her sister. They offered Rs 2 lakh cash to their nephew Manoj Kumar Basumatary alias Munition, to execute the plan. Nukul Ishwari, Jotish Daimary, Sagra Narzary, and Junel Daimary were associates in the killing. They all are former NDFB cadres. ”
“The murder was executed on June 26, 2024. The weapons were brought from Dimapur by Junel Daimary, a resident of Guwahati. A 7.65 mm pistol was used to kill Chandrakanta Das. The weapon was kept in Sagra Narzary’s house in Kokrajhar a day before the murder. After the execution, the weapon was shifted to a hideout in Kokrajhar. Following the crime, all the accused moved to their respective places. However, our team has been able to arrest all the accused from different locations,” Mohan Lal Meena added.
The Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police, highlighting that a 7.65 mm pistol, 6 live rounds ammunition, a Pulsar bike bearing registration number AS 26 7826, and a Bolero car used have been recovered in connection to the murder.
It may be mentioned that on June 26, armed assailants shot and killed the Gaon Panchayat secretary Chandrakanta Das, while he was returning home from work. As per reports, on his way home, Das had stopped his car at a tea stall in the Kashidoba village. The miscreants arrived on a two-wheeler, stopped before him and fired from point-blank range killing him on the spot.