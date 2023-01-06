Army, Assam Sign Pact for Treatment of Ex-Servicemen at Med Colleges

The Army on Thursday signed an agreement with the Assam government to offer Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) at eight medical college and hospitals in the state.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat said the department of ex-servicemen welfare has approved the empanelment of government medical colleges in Assam with the ECHS, PTI reported.

“Memorandum of agreements were signed between the Army and eight government medical colleges and hospitals,” he said in a statement.

The ECHS benefits will be offered at the medical college and hospitals in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Barpeta, Tezpur, Diphu and North Lakhimpur. This will facilitate the cashless and capless treatment of almost 1.12 lakh beneficiaries.