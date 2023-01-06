Three Held With Arms, Ammunition In Assam

Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition and arrested three persons in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The three arrestees have been identified as Fazal Ali, Babli Hussain and Anuwar Hussain.

According to information, the trio were apprehended in a joint operation by of police and the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday night, as they were attempting to loot money from a person.

Upon frisking, police recovered one 7.65mm pistol, eight rounds of ammunition, and other sharp weapons in their possession.

Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district, Hitesh Ch Roy said that based on specific input, a police team of Rangia police station and CRPF set up Naka checking at the Rangia area.

"On suspicion, we intercepted two youths along with a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01ES-6846 and when we conducted a body search, we found one 7.65mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition. During interrogation, the apprehended youths confessed that a person named Anuwar Hussain of the Suntoli area called them to loot money from a person. Our team immediately rushed to the Suntoli area and apprehended Anuwar Hussain," Roy said.

Further investigation is underway.