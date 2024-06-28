Army Jawan from Assam Deployed in Uttar Pradesh Missing for A Month

In a sensational incident, a soldier of the Indian Army from Assam’s Jorhat district has been missing for one month, causing widespread concern, reports said on Friday.
According to information received, the Army jawan identified as Binanda Bora left his home on May 25 to his workplace in Uttar Pradesh. He took a flight to Uttar Pradesh from Jorhat, sources said. However, he has gone untraceable after he left home.
Binanda who was a resident of John Lahing Bahani village of Morioni, served in the Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army.
Reportedly, the jawan took a leave and came home on April 10, 2024. However, surprisingly, while returning after his vacation ended, Binanda left behind his mobile phone and ID card at home.
Binanda’s family members suspect that he might have joined the banned militant outfit ULFA-I. The situation has raised alarms, with his parents and well-wishers appealing to him to return home.