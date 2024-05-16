Body of Missing Assam Police Jawan Recovered from River Ganga

The body of Mintu Roy, a jawan from the 1st Assam Police Battalion (APBN) who went missing while on election duty in Bihar, has been recovered. Roy disappeared on May 14 while bathing in the River Ganga along with two fellow jawans. Tragically, he was swept away by the river's strong currents and could not be rescued.
The incident occurred when Roy and his colleagues decided to take a bath in the river. Despite efforts from locals who managed to save the other two jawans, Roy was carried away by the deep stream. His disappearance prompted a search operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
On Wednesday, the SDRF successfully recovered Roy's body during a raid along the river. The discovery brought closure to a tense and tragic episode that had gripped both the local community and the Assam Police force.
The following day, Roy's mortal remains were transported to his home. The arrival of his body was met with profound grief and an indescribable atmosphere of mourning among his family members. The scene was one of heartbreak as the reality of their loss set in.
In a solemn ceremony, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Assam, Dilip Kumar Dey, along with other top police officials, gathered to pay their last respects to the fallen jawan. The presence of high-ranking officials underscored the significant loss felt by the entire police community.
In addition to the police officials, countless individuals from various local party organizations and the broader community came together to honor Roy's memory. Their collective presence was a testament to the impact Roy had on those around him and the solidarity of the community in times of sorrow.
The last rites for Mintu Roy were performed at the local Maha crematorium, where he was given a dignified farewell. The ceremony was marked by deep respect and solemnity, reflecting the gravity of the sacrifice made by Roy while serving his duty.
The recovery of Mintu Roy's body has brought a tragic chapter to a close, reminding everyone of the dangers faced by those who serve in the line of duty. His memory will be cherished by his family, colleagues, and community.