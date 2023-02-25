Assam

Army Officer Arrested in Assam’s Tezpur on Murder Charges

The arrested army officer has been identified as Lt. Colonel Amrindar Singh Walia.
An Army officer of has been arrested in Assam’s Tezpur for allegedly being involved in a murder case.

Amrindar Singh was arrested from the 4th Corps Headquarters of the Tezpur Army Battalion.

The officer was arrested by the Changsari Police in collaboration with the Tezpur Police.

It may be mentioned that the body of a woman was recovered from Kamrup’s Changsari on February 15. The body of was dumped near the National Highway 31. Since then, the Changsari Police had launched search operations to nab those involved behind the murder.

Amrindar Singh is a resident of Punjab. He allegedly established love relations with the woman since a long time.

Singh was working as a public relation officer in the Tezpur Army.

