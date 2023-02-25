3 Cyber Criminals Held in Assam’s Moirabari, Objectionable Items Seized

Three cyber criminals were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district and a large number of objectionable items were seized from their possession.

The dreaded cyber criminals were arrested after the Morigaon Police launched search drive at Xogunbari in Morigaon's Moirabari on Friday night.

The arrested cyber criminals have been identified as Isahaque Ali, Rabbul Islam and Gyass Uddin. The three accused are residents of Moirabari’s Xogunbari village.

A total of 1,720 SIM cards, a Pulsar bike bearing registration number AS-02A-H5609 and 11 mobile phones have been seized from their possession.

The search operations were launched based on specific inputs received by the police. The search drives that started in the evening continued till 12 at midnight.

The trio is currently being interrogated at the Moirabari Police Station.

In December last year, the police in Morigaon district apprehended two dreaded cyber criminals and seized a large amount of objectionable items from their possession.

The arrested duo were Abdul Ajiz and Abdul Mazit. They were nabbed during an operation conducted based on intelligence inputs.

During the search, police recovered a total of 262 sim cards, 31 ATM cards, 9 pancards, 8 voter ID cards and one cheque book. Police also recovered a printer, five mobile phones, two laptops and a Wifi device from their possession.