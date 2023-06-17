Around 38,000 People in 13 Dists of Assam Affected by Floods

A total of 37,535 people in 13 districts across the state have been affected by the current floods, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said on Saturday.
As per the ASDMA, 25,275 people have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district while 3,857 people were affected in Dibrugarh and 3631 people were affected in Biswanath district.
Meanwhile, the water of the River Brahmaputra is rising above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district. The water level of River Kopili is rising in Nagaon district and Puthimari at the National Highway crossing in Kamrup district, said the ASDMA.
The ASDMA further said, “146 villages under 23 revenue circles in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri districts have been affected in the deluge while urban floods have been reported in Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Nalbari districts.”
Furthermore, the ASDMA said that in the last 24 hours, flood waters have breached five embankments and damaged eight other embankments, eight roads, one bridge, a few schools and anganwadi centres in different districts of the state.
The flood waters have submerged 1409.65 hectares of crop land in the flood hit districts, the ASDMA said.