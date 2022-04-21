Arrested Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani Taken to Kokrajhar

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was brought to Guwahati on Thursday after being arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat over a social media post, sources said.

After landing at the Guwahati airport at around 11 am, Mevani was taken by road to Kokrajhar, they said.



The prominent Dalit leader was arrested from Palampur town in Gujarat after a case was registered in Kokrajhar, said his aide Suresh Jat.



The case was filed under IPC section 153A, which deals with offences related to promoting enmity between communities, he said.



"As per a document shared by the officials of the Assam Police, an FIR has been lodged over a tweet by Mevani a few days back. However, the tweet has been withheld by Twitter. It was about Nathuram Godse," he added.



Mevani, an Independent MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, recently joined the Congress.

