Assam Police Arrests Gujarat Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat Congress leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police. He was arrested by the police from Palanpur Circuit House at around 11:30 on Wednesday night.

Mevani is being taken to Assam. He has been detained for a tweet.

The Congress leaders' supporters will protest against his arrest at the national capital on Thursday (April 21), with slogans of 'save the constitution, save the country'.

According to police some cases have been filed against him in Assam.

The reason behind the arrest of Mr Mevani, a Dalit leader and convenor of political party Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, is not clear yet. His Twitter account however, shows that some recent tweets by him have been withheld due to a request by authorities.

Mr Mevani's aides say they haven't been given a copy of the FIR or police case yet.

