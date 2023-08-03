Assam

Artificial Floods Swamp Jorabat After Torrential Rains

Jorabat witnessed a terrible artificial flood after torrential rains, leading to severe traffic congestion on the national highway.
Heavy rainfall in Jorabat on Thursday caused extensive flooding in making the area to suffer from artificial floods.

The heavy downpour also lead to severe traffic congestion on the national highway 37 on the afternoon hours.

The heavy rainfall caused water levels to rise up to 5-6 feet, submerging the highway and creating hazardous conditions for commuters.

The flood significantly disrupted daily life and travel, with numerous vehicles stranded and unable to pass.

Residents and travelers are urged to exercise caution and follow updates from relevant authorities.

